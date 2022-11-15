Full list of last dates you can post Christmas cards and presents to every part of the world

Royal Mail advises customers to post Christmas deliveries as early as possible.

It's all well and good doing the local Christmas card rounds, but Royal Mail has advised those hoping to send gifts a little further to check the last recommended posting days, to make sure deliveries are made in time for Christmas Day.

The notice is especially important after CWU, the Communication Workers Union, confirmed that postal workers will be taking national strike action on November 24 and 25 November 2022.

It states on the Royal Mail's website: "We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we are sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption."

Here are the last postage days that have been recommended by the company:

For UK in-land services:

Friday, December 16 - Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Monday, December 19 - 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For, Royal Mail 48®

Wednesday, December 21 - 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24®, Royal Mail Tracked 48®

Thursday, December 22 - Royal Mail Tracked 24®

Friday, December 23 - Special Delivery Guaranteed®

International Economy:

Dates have now passed for far and Middle East, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa, Canada and USA, but the below dates remain.

Friday, November 25 - Cyprus, Eastern Europe, Greece, Iceland, Malta, Turkey

Monday, November 28 - Western Europe

International Standard and International Tracked and Signature Services:

Thursday, December 1 - Australia and New Zealand

Friday, December 2 - China (People’s Republic)

Monday, December 5 - All remaining Caribbean destinations

Wednesday, December 7 - Africa, Asia (except China, People’s Republic), Central and South America, Far and Middle East

Thursday, December 8 - Cyprus and Malta

Friday, December 9 - Greece, Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia) and Turkey

Saturday, December 10 - Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Italy, Poland, Sweden, USA

Monday, December 12 - Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland

Wednesday, December 14 - Belgium, France, Luxembourg

HM Forces Mail - British Forces Post Office (BFPO)

Friday, December 2 - Operational HM Forces

Friday, December 2 - Static HM Forces

The website also states that the dates are correct at the time of publishing but are subject to change, and it is advised to post as early as possible.