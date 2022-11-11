£1m precision tooling academy launches

Marcus Gardner (Hexagon), Geraldine Bolton (CBM), Stuart Berry and Rowan Crozier (both Brandauer), Gareth Jones (In-Comm Training), Adrian Howell (Inventive Engineering & Design) and Bekki Phillips (In-Comm Training)

More than £1 million has been invested by the two strategic partners to create a commercial toolroom in the training provider’s facility in Aldridge, which will produce complex tooling, as well as acting as a professional training ground for the toolmakers and designers of the future.

It is a vital move for industry, with the sector being held back by a severe lack of toolmakers and the very real possibility of losing these essential skills forever as older workers choose to retire.

The academy aims to reverse this trend by offering companies access to professional toolmaking courses, training opportunities for qualified engineers looking to diversify their skills and a Level 6 tool process design apprenticeship to develop the next generation of talent.

Training will be unlike anything currently on the market, with up to 35 individuals in the first 12 months able to learn on live tooling projects that will be producing hundreds of thousands of parts every week and will give Brandauer and other tooling experts the opportunity to reshore more manufacturing projects from Asia, the EU and the United States.

In a massive stamp of approval, a major car manufacturer has agreed to be the first company to put their engineers through the toolmaking course and has contributed to the actual development of the curriculum.

Gareth Jones, managing director at In-Comm Training, said: “We have always placed employers at the heart of our approach to skills and, through our close relationship with Brandauer, identified a real demand to create and upskill engineers into world-class toolmakers.

“Lots of conversations turned into a rough plan to create an advanced training academy that is embedded into a live commercial toolroom. This would serve two purposes – provide the best possible hands-on practical and theoretical training, whilst also giving the precision stamping specialist additional capacity to meet the growing global demand for more UK made tools. A win-win and we’ve both backed it to the tune of £1m.”

He continued: “Brandauer has jointly developed the course syllabus around its own proven tooling development process, whilst we have contributed our years of expertise in vocationally balanced delivery to offer truly unique course content.

“This isn’t just a ground-breaking project for our two businesses, but for manufacturing as a whole. We immediately have provision for 35 training places, yet this could easily expand with more companies getting involved…this is open to everyone, whether you are an OEM or part of the supply chain.”

The Precision Tooling Academy has also attracted the support of Inventive Engineering and Design and Hexagon, who will bring product development, jig and fixture design and VISI die making expertise to the fore.

Unique to the toolmaking sector, the latter is an end-to-end CAD/CAM solution that is used in the design, simulation and manufacture of progressive and stamping dies and supports all parts of the process.

The toolmaking programme features 12 different units, ranging from manufacturing process, costing and strip layout to understanding the bill of materials, using a wire EDM machine, part validation and problem solving to ensure the tools work when they are built.