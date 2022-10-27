Christmas comes early for Halesowen pub with new landlady and a major upgrade

How the pub will look

The Hunting Tree on Alexandra Road, Halesowen, is to have a £410,000 major upgrade and a permanent landlady for the first time in seven years.

The run-down pub, which has had a series of temporary managers, closed at the end of September and is now set to reopen at the end of November in time for the festive season.

Heineken-owned Star Pubs & Bars’ interior and exterior overhaul of The Hunting Tree is intended to create a community pub serving the Huntingtree and Hasbury residential areas.

Funds are being spent on giving The Hunting Tree a fresher, more modern feel.

The pub will be zoned into a dedicated sports bar with five HDTVs, pool and darts and a separate lounge dining area. A new woodburner will feature in the centre of the pub.

There will also be new upgraded toilets and a new commercial kitchen installed.

Outside, the pub is being given a facelift with new signage and lighting. The beer garden will become a key attraction during warmer months with a Heineken mural and two covered seating pods, each with a table and benches seating six people. The pergola and smoking shelter are also being overhauled and new furniture installed.

The new landlady is Rubery-based Sarah Tullet. Brought up in Halesowen, her parents still live in the area as do many friends. She started work in the pub trade aged 18, going on to manage the Court Oak in Harborne just two years later.

With a first child due, Sarah decided to retrain as a nurse. After 18 years working at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and two more children later, Sarah couldn’t resist the pull of the hospitality industry. There followed a stint at The Trent Social Cub and then a return to community nursing to help out during the pandemic.

Most recently Sarah spent 15 months managing The Old Crown in Halesowen before the opportunity to take on The Hunting Tree arose.

“I have always wanted to run my own pub so leapt at the chance to take on The Hunting Tree. I didn’t know it, which says a lot considering the time I’ve spent in Halesowen, but that was a plus for me. I asked around and heard that it was missing someone to love it and so wasn’t used much by the community. So that’s what I intend on doing.

"Star Pubs & Bars are investing in the building, and I shall lavish all the attention that is needed to put the heart back into the pub. It’s not had a refurbishment for a long time, so it will be brilliant for locals and passing trade.

“As well as offering great food and drink, I want to turn The Hunting Tree back into the hub of the community. I plan to establish pub darts and pool teams and to ask residents which local charities are dear to their hearts so that we can raise money for them.

“I have already met up with neighbours, the school and the scout hut to introduce myself and look forward to meeting more residents when we reopen. I am especially looking forward to people coming down for a festive drink on Christmas day.

"I am a very bubbly, outgoing person. I am also very approachable. If there’s a problem, I want to help. I want customers to have the best experience possible and to walk away happy. So if you fancy joining our darts or pool teams, just let me know when we open," said Sarah.

Her other plans for the pub include hosting live music, karaoke and putting on bingo and quizzes every other week.

Star Pubs & Bars investment manager Lee Dishington said: “The Hunting Tree is a large attractive building in a great location but has been underutilised in recent times. With our investment and Sarah at the helm, it will have all the ingredients needed to become the best community pub in the area for a great pint and food to match as well as being the go-to place for sports and entertainment.