Company wins national award for creating Wolves' players tunnel

DIS Group, which has recently celebrated its 25th anniversary, won the Gold award in 'Best Branded Interiors' at the UK Graphics Awards, held in Manchester.

DIS (Digital Imaging Services) designed, produced and installed a complete solution for the players' tunnel at Molineux, which was also recently transformed with England branding graphics when the national side played at the stadium - all made due to their versatile lighting solution which made the transformation possible.

Mark Bradley, managing director of DIS, shared his delight after winning the award, saying: "This particular project was for Wolverhampton Wanderers, where we designed, produced and installed a complete solution for the players' tunnel.

"We have 3D studios where we rendered it to give them a walkthrough and visualization of how it would look. We then sampled materials, included LED lighting into the project, project managed the painting, decorating of the walls and ceiling, and installed large light boxes with interchangeability.

"It was a complete solution from account management, to design, installation and completion.

"We entered it into the UK Graphics Awards - the particular category that we entered had the highest volume of entries, with over 110 entries nationwide.

"We were shortlisted and won the Gold award at the ceremony on Wednesday in Manchester.

"We all went up there, had a good evening and we were in company with some big players - some of the largest companies in the UK in the same category, and we pipped them to the post."

DIS has been established for 25 years now, this month in fact, and has worked with some of the world's biggest names including Harrods, Manchester City, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Aston Villa, Suzuki and many more.

The company is based at the Hilton Trading Estate, Lanesfield, Wolverhampton.

Mr Bradley added: "We have been here for 25 years - we set up roots here 25 years ago literally to the month, and so it's a nice little combination of winning the award, being recognised for our application and our approach to the work and it tops off a good milestone.

"It's great to see our varied, creative work being recognised.

"We specialise in general print, large format print, specialist projects, a variety of different works including automotive showrooms, retail work, bespoke projects for interiors.