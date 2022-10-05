Lidl holds recruitment open days in Wednesbury as supermarket chain looks to employ 1,000 people nationwide

The German-owned chain is recruiting nationally for more than 1,000 new hourly-paid roles over the next five months.
The full and part-time roles span across stores and warehouses and include customer assistants, cleaners and warehouse operatives.
The recruitment drive follows a wage increase at the start of this month in which there was a premium increase for night-time and freezer workers. All new jobs will be permanent and include full and part-time positions.
Lidl plan to reach 1,100 stores across the country by the end of 2025. It is set to open more new stores over the next five months.
The open days at the regional distribution centre at Axletree Way, Wednesbury, will be taking place on October 19 and November 8 with the option for successful candidates to sign contracts on the day.
New starters joining the Wednesbury warehouse team will begin on £10.90 per hour.
Nan Gibson, Lidl GB’s chief human resources officer, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our amazing colleagues across the country, whose hard work and loyalty mean that we are the fastest growing supermarket, with over 1.5m more people shopping with us than last year. As our customer base continues to grow, and as we open more new stores and warehouses, we need more people to join team Lidl. Not only will new colleagues be the highest paid in the industry as a result of our newly increased rates, they also be part of an amazing team of people that are working to help make good food accessible to all households, at a time that is so needed.”