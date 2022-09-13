State-of-the-art facility is unveiled

The ribbon cutting

Alpha Manufacturing has officially unveiled its new site at Beacon Park.

The completion of the 35,000 sq ft Alpha Manufacturing Chemical Technologies site, on September 7, significantly increases the precision engineering capabilities for leading sheet metal manufacturer Alpha Manufacturing.

The new facility, part of The HEX Group, accommodates high-precision engineering and manufacturing processes supporting the manufacture of components for INEOS Electrochemical Solutions.

With the capacity to operate 24/7 shift-patterns, the team based at Beacon Park will join more than 500 other members of The HEX Group team based at Hixon. Representatives from both Alpha Manufacturing and INEOS Electrochemical Solutions marked the unveiling which will provide a boost to jobs and manufacturing in the area.

Paul Clews, managing director at Alpha Manufacturing, said the new site was part of the group’s continued investment in creating world class manufacturing in Stafford.

He said: “Our new state-of-the-art facility is the result of months of hard work and testament to our continued commitment to investing in the local area.

“The site will continue to develop and invest in the engineers of the future creating new opportunities and growing Alpha Manufacturing’s world-class engineering facilities in the region.

“Alpha Manufacturing Chemical Technologies is part of our commitment to collaborations which create innovative solutions for products of the future and is a welcome addition to the HEX family.”

Terry Healy, business manager at INEOS Electrochemical Solutions, said: “It is a momentous day for Alpha Manufacturing Chemical Technologies. We are delighted to be bringing new skills and expertise to Stafford thanks to the world-class engineering standards of Alpha Manufacturing. Our collaboration is helping to support the future growth of the industry and we are pleased to mark this new partnership here in Stafford.”

Alpha Manufacturing is a family-owned business, established in 1989, which specialises in fabricating sheet metal in the UK.