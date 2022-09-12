Brewery tours to help family duo's charity effort

Holden's is running tours of its Hopden Brewery to help the London Marathon fundraising

Jonothan and Alice Holden hope to raise at least £3,500 between them for the charity Tusk Trust.

The charity is influential in the protection of African elephant, African rhinoceros and African lion, along with many other threatened species across Africa.

Ahead of the run on Sunday, October 2, the family-run Holden's Brewery in Woodsetton is offering a series of tours on Saturday, November 24 as part of the fundraising.

Places on the tours at 10.30am, 12 noon and 1.30pm are £25 and they can be booked through the reception and brewery shop off Sedgley Road on 01902 880051.

Mr Holden, aged 50, said it would be his third marathon but it was the first for 22-year-old Alice, who works for the Prison Service.

"We’re both relatively keen runners and we’ve been given this fantastic opportunity to run this iconic race together, but it’s now time to up our game both in the training and in our ambitious fundraising task, as we are both proud to be raising money for Tusk and their conservation programmes," he said

The tours will include a look behind the scenes at the brewery which dates from 1915 a buffer lunch and a tasting session for the Holden's range of beers which include Golden Glow and Black Country Special.