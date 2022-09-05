Revenue up 12pc for growing Belvoir

Belvoir in Wolverhampton

One per cent was down to growth in the underlying business and 11 per cent to corporate acquisitions in 2021 and 2022.

The group's pre-tax profit declined from £4.8m a year before to £4m, but the interim dividend remained at 4p per share.

Belvoir bought The TIME Group, a network of 63 financial services advisers, for £3.8m on May 203 and Mr and Mrs Clarke, a specialist concierge-style personal estate agency business operating through 10 partners £50,000 on March 11.

Chief executive Dorian Gonsalves said: "I am delighted to report that our strong lettings base, investment in further franchise networks and diversification into financial services have all helped to mitigate the correction in the level of property sales transactions after the exceptional year for the housing market in 2021.

"During the first half of 2022 the board continued to pursue its growth strategy to strengthen the group's service offering."