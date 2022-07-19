VAS acquires major spares distributor and stockist

MIke Long, far left, with the team

VAS, which has its headquarters in Smethwick, has bought Norfolk-based Vacuum Pump Spares on the back of a successful trading period and a strong order book of domestic and international business.

Billed as “a major distributor and stockist of industrial vacuum pump spares”, Vacuum Pump Spares specialise in the next day delivery of vacuum pump service and repair parts. Founded in 1988 by the late Tony Joyce and latterly owned by James Williams, Vacuum Pump Spares will become part of the VAS group of companies. Under the deal Vacuum Pump Spares has moved to the VAS base in Middlemore Road from its previous home in Great Yarmouth.

VAS managing director Mike Long said Vacuum Pump Spares would be a strong addition to the VAS offering for the heat treatment sector, as well as a range of industries including food, packaging, medical, drying and composite. He said: “As a privately owned business, VAS are pleased to have acquired a well-run family business and it is our intention is to continue the success story.

“The VAS directors would like to thank James and Ian Williams for their excellent support during the purchase. We would also like to thank Julie Smith for the loyalty, dedication and hard work during her years at Vacuum Pump Spares. To ensure continuity for customers James will remain as a consultant for a short period of time. The new team look forward to supporting all the valued customers of Vacuum Pump Spares in the future.”

Vacuum Pump Spares director James Williams said: “I had pleasure in accepting the offer to buy Vacuum Pump Spares as VAS are the best and most relevant company to take on the business.

“Given VAS’s experience, strength in the market and industry position, combined with their longstanding history with VPS, including their personal connection with my family, I look forward to seeing the company surpass its previous success. I wish Mike Long and his dedicated team the very best for the future.”

Vacuum Pump Spares customers are advised that the company’s phone number and email address will remain the same after the move. Tony Joyce founded the company after being made redundant from his sales and engineering job in the mainframe computer industry.

Having met the owner of Intervac, a wholesale company selling service parts and kits for the repair of industrial vacuum pumps, Tony struck a deal which enabled him to eventually acquire the business. Initially working out of his garage at home, he transformed its fortunes, renaming it Vacuum Pump Spares Ltd in 1997. The family business expanded to supply parts, offering repair and fitting services through a sister company.

A trusted partner for leading brands, new owner VAS was launched in 2000 by two engineers to offer services for vacuum and atmosphere furnaces. Since then, the company has progressed to offer the complete service package to the heat treatment industry, from bespoke new furnaces to spare parts.