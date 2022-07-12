Wolverhampton traders hit by 'ill thought out' roadworks could be compensated

Victoria Street in Wolverhampton has been turned into a maze for pedestrians while work takes place

Traders in and around Victoria Street say footfall has been reduced to a trickle since work to pedestrianise the road started in January.

The £15.7 million scheme will see Victoria Street permanently closed to traffic, with a new public square built where Victoria Street meets Skinner Street and Bell Street, plus a box park and a new car park.

Council chiefs today revealed that compensation was being considered for traders impacted by the scheme, which is not expected to be completed until early 2023.

It comes after the Labour-run authority set aside £50,000 to hire a financial advisor to work with business owners and provide support.

Opposition Tory councillors have branded the scheme “ill thought out” and called for an urgent inquiry.

Harjeet Gill, who co-owns the Red House on the corner of Salop Street and Victoria Street, said: “It’s been very quiet because of the roadworks as we were just starting to recover after Covid, with more people coming in. But then the roadworks started in January and we’re losing trade as a result.”

Fatah Haidari, of Sandhu’s Meat and Poultry Store on School Street, said: “It’s a very bad situation at the moment as the roadworks outside are stopping people from passing by and there’s not as many people parking up and walking over as there were.

“Covid had a bit of an impact, but we were open throughout and able to serve people regularly, but we have lost a lot of trade because of the roadworks.

“I’m angry and frustrated because of this as I feel that there’s too many works going on in this area and it’s affecting all of these shops as people aren’t walking down here.”

The old Beatties store closed its doors in 2019 and is now boarded up and vacant

The area has been hit heavily by store closures. The sprawling old Beatties building at the top of Victoria Street remains empty and boarded up having closed down in 2019, and the store next to The Giffard pub is also unoccupied.

The MRG clothes store has shut down, as has Vape N Quit, while shutters are up at the cafe on the corner of Skinner Street.

Forbidden Planet is closing its doors and moving to a new store in the Mander Centre, while Le Monde – which is in its third decade of trading on Victoria Street – is having a closing down sale.

Conservative leader, Councillor Wendy Thompson, said: “The whole scheme has been ill thought out. Businesses in the city centre need a huge amount of support that is not there at the moment.

“There is serious economic distress and it is down to the neglect of the council, who have a disconnection with private businesses and don’t realise the challenges they face to make ends meet.”

Fellow Tory councillor Ellis Turrell, vice-chair of the council’s scrutiny board, said he had long had concerns about the damage the scheme would have on businesses.

“But they have pushed ahead regardless, and just as businesses thought they had got through the pandemic, they now find the roads dug up and nobody coming into their shops,” he said.

“I have asked for a full inquiry into the effects of the council’s roadworks on our city centre, which was already in a pretty dire state.

“As councillors, it’s important we hear directly from those businesses affected, and identify what support is needed and what the council needs to do differently.

“Our city’s businesses have had a rollercoaster couple of years, and it’s vital that the council does not make things worse.”

An artist's impression of the Victoria Street area once the work is complete

Councillor Stephen Simkins, Wolverhampton Council’s deputy leader and economy chief, said: “The council is holding regular, constructive meetings with the traders, responding to their queries and providing a package of support.

“The council has also appointed a financial advisor, who is currently working with the traders to review their business plans and provide support.

“They will report their findings later this month so the council can consider the case for hardship in relation to footfall.”

Councillor Simkins said cities and town centres across the country were "struggling to return to pre-pandemic footfall levels".

He said the scheme – funded through the Government’s Future High Street Fund – had been designed to “better connect” the west of the city centre.

Councillor Simkins said it would “improve the public environment, create events spaces and support businesses by bringing in more footfall".

“In delivering this transformation there is, of course, a period of disruption for businesses, residents and visitors,” he said.

“But we are striving to keep this to a minimum and would urge people to remain patient as the long-term results will be hugely beneficial for all.

“In the meantime, we are preparing to welcome the Commonwealth Games time trial in a few weeks and a number of other summer events to boost footfall, whilst also working closely with Wolverhampton Business Improvement District (BID).