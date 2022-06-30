Notification Settings

Ladder for the Black Country: Success for roofing apprentice

By John CorserBusinessPublished:

Ladder for The Black Country partner Juniper Training has received confirmation that one of its roofer apprentices was the first in the country to have passed his end-point assessment.

Paul Austin, Juniper Assessor, and Muhammad Farhan.
Despite missing time on site with his employer SPV Group and face-to-face training with his apprenticeship assessor due to the lockdown, Muhammad Farhan has excelled in his field.

Feedback from the end-point assessment organisation, National Open College Network, stated that: “Muhammad was observed to work safely throughout the two days of the assessment, wearing his hi-vis vest, hard hat, steel toe-capped boots, gloves and safety glasses for when cutting. He was aware of risk assessment whilst working in the assessment.

"Muhammad had shown exceptional tool skills and knowledge for within his trade, and he has very a good manner in which he asks where he isn’t sure and communicates very well and respectfully with all site personnel in a fair and honest manner. Muhammad showed problem solving skills, offering solutions to problematic areas. He is an outstanding apprentice.”

Three other Roofer apprentices have also received confirmation they have achieved distinctions in their knowledge assessments and are now awaiting their final assessment date.

Juniper and the Ladder for The Black Country have congratulated Muhammad on his achievement and wish him every success for the future.

Due to expandingr training provision, Juniper is currently recruiting for several staff vacancies and is holding an open recruitment event on Thursday, July 7 at Bescott Stadium, Walsall. Anyone interested in attending please contact recruitment@junipertraining.co.uk or call the HR team on 01902 864194.

For further information about apprenticeships contact ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk telephone 0333 2409699.

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

