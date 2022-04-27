New chief named for Dudley Building Society

Jeremy Wood

New chief executive James Paterson will join the society, which has its head office in Brierley Hill, next month.

Mr Wood had told the society board in 2020 that he wished to retire this year.

Chairman Peter Hubbard said: “The board is grateful to Jeremy for what has been achieved over the last 10 years in particular helping us to reach more members than ever, and in later years ensuring we have been able to provide support to members during the pandemic. We remain excited about the future and in particular doing the best for our members. We are conﬁdent that James will continue to help us drive the society forward.”

Mr Paterson will take over in July subject to regulatory approval. He is currently director of banking and marketing at Secure Trust Bank and before that held senior roles at Coventry Building Society.

Mr Wood, who worked for One Savings Bank and Nationwide Building Society before joining the society, said: “It’s been an enormous privilege and we’ve come a long way in positioning Dudley as a really credible regional society.”

The society, which has branches in Brierley Hill, Dudley, Gornal Wood, Kingswinford and Perton, was founded in 1858. It is one of the oldest surviving building societies in the country,