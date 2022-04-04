House sales up 54pc and record revenue for Belvoir

Belvoir in Wolverhampton

They were up from 8,0003 in 2020 to 12,320 for the group which includes offices in Cannock, Dudley, Stone, Telford, Walsall, Wednesbury and Wolverhampton,

It was another year of strong growth fro the group which marked 25 years of unbroken profit growth.

Group revenue increased by 37 per cent to a record £29.6 million.

The group's pre-tax profit was also up by 39 per cent at to £9.3m as it achieved growth across sales, lettings and financial services

Belvoir bought Nicholas Humphreys, a national network of 20 offices specialising in student lettings, in March 2021 and the mortgage advisory arm of The Nottingham Building Society in July.

The number of group offices rose 11 per cent in the year to 463 with its managed portfolio up 12 per cent to 72,900 properties.

Chief executive Dorian Gonsalves said: "2021 was the busiest year for our sector in recent times with residential property sales transactions at their highest level since 2007, which boosted both our growing estate agency and financial services businesses. We worked closely with our property franchisees and financial services advisers to ensure that they were best placed to respond to the strong market conditions, which drove significant organic growth of 25 per cent.

"In addition to benefitting from the strong market conditions, we took the opportunity to make two strategic acquisitions. "