Ladder for the Black Country: Thousands of apprenticeships available

By John Corser

The Ladder for the Black Country campaign is stepping up efforts at the start of the new financial year tomorrow to encourage young people to consider apprenticships.

Apprenticeships are available across the Black Country
Apprenticeships are available across the Black Country

Ladders apprenticeship manager Justine Johnson said: "Throughout the Black Country, there are currently thousands of apprenticeship opportunities on offer in sectors including engineering, accountancy, administration, IT, construction and more.

"Increasingly, businesses are creating more apprentice positions and it is important to note that apprenticeships are available to anyone over the age of 16, whether in employment or out of employment.

"Apprenticeships are the ideal opportunity for anyone looking to learn whilst they work this can be at the start of their career having just left school or college or for someone looking for a change or upskill in their current career," she explained.

Justine, senior business development advisor with Walsall's PTP Training, said the Ladder for The Black Country could offer advice on apprenticeships and put young people in touch with training providers offering the types of jobs they were looking for.

To learn more about apprenticeships contact the Ladder for the Black Country at apprenticeships@ladderfortheblackcountry.co.uk

Business
News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

