Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sadness as founder of Walsall company dies in firm's 60th anniversary year

By John CorserWalsallBusinessPublished:

The founder of a 60-year-old Walsall company has died aged 81.

Roger Williams
Roger Williams

Roger Williams, the managing director of Coinadrink at Maple Leaf Industrial Estate, Bloxwich Lane, died on March 3.

His death has brought sadness in what is the 60th anniversary of the vending machine business being set up.

Mr Williams' funeral is taking place at Streetly Crematorium at 3.15pm on April 8,followed by family, friends and colleague sharing memories of Mr Williams at Aldridge Compass Suites at 4pm.

There will be donations in lieu of flowers for Walsall Lung Cancer Patients Charity Fund.

Mr Williams' son Tom, the current sales and marketing director and his stepmother Yvonne Williams have taken on the running of the company.

"His death has been difficult for everyone here to come to terms with. It is going to be difficult to celebrate our 60th year now," he said.

Mr Williams, who lived in Aldridge, was a pupil of Bilston Grammar School and also attended Wolverhampton technical and Commercial College.

He was a former treasurer of the Automatic Vending Association.

Business
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News