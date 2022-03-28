Sadness as founder of Walsall company dies in firm's 60th anniversary year

Roger Williams

Roger Williams, the managing director of Coinadrink at Maple Leaf Industrial Estate, Bloxwich Lane, died on March 3.

His death has brought sadness in what is the 60th anniversary of the vending machine business being set up.

Mr Williams' funeral is taking place at Streetly Crematorium at 3.15pm on April 8,followed by family, friends and colleague sharing memories of Mr Williams at Aldridge Compass Suites at 4pm.

There will be donations in lieu of flowers for Walsall Lung Cancer Patients Charity Fund.

Mr Williams' son Tom, the current sales and marketing director and his stepmother Yvonne Williams have taken on the running of the company.

"His death has been difficult for everyone here to come to terms with. It is going to be difficult to celebrate our 60th year now," he said.

Mr Williams, who lived in Aldridge, was a pupil of Bilston Grammar School and also attended Wolverhampton technical and Commercial College.