Marston's raises pay for hourly-paid workers

Marston's pub staff will be getting a higher rate of pay

The Wolverhampton-based pub company will be making increases ahead of those recommended by the Government.

The National Living Wage increases by 6.6 per cent from April, but Marston’s will be increasing it by 7.7 per cent across all hourly-paid staff in kitchens, behind the bar and front of house.

Liam Powell, group HR director, said: “Rising cost of inflation and living costs are impacting us all and have put pressure on everyone, we know this is important to our teams.

"We are proud of the work our teams have done welcoming guests back to pubs and we are keen to attract people to work in hospitality and stay there. This is reflected in the increase.

"Our lowest paid earners will receive increases of just over 12 per cent.”

Marston's is taking this step to ensure younger workers, aged 16 and 17, who are the lowest paid will now get a higher rate.

The company is also launching a reward programme for pubs based on guest experience and environmental health officer scores which launches on April 1 across the whole pub estate.