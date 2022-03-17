Ladder for the Black Country: Schools and colleges support Day of Remembrance

One of the flower-themed walls at City of Wolverhampton College

Schools and colleges in the Black Country were invited to support the event using the theme of flowers to say thank you and remember those who have worked in adult social care throughout the pandemic.

St Paul’s Primary School in Tipton students have produced and created a range of posters, Green Park School Wolverhampton created a 3-D poster and Wolverhampton College students created flower themed walls.

You can upload individual messages of remembrance and thanks on the memorial walls of the Care Workers Charity website at thecareworkerscharity.org.uk/covid-19-tribute/

An apprenticeship in adult social care means working with and providing support to a broad range of people. This may include those with learning disabilities, physical disabilities and the elderly.

There are a wide range of apprenticeships available, from Level 2 apprenticeships to degree level.

Apprenticeships are not just for young people as anyone over the age of 16 can become an apprentice.

Apprenticeships within adult social care include: adult care worker, healthcare worker, support worker, senior carer, community worker, lead practitioner, deputy manager, social worker and healthcare science practitioner.

Information on current vacancies can be viewed at www.midlandsopportunities.co.uk