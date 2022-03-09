Stourbridge business gets seal of approval from Dragons’ Den star Theo Paphitis

She's a Writer owner Sarah Mullaney, from Stourbridge, with retail entrepreneur Theo Paphitis

Sarah Mullaney, owner of She's a Writer, was awarded her ‘Small Business Sunday’ certificate at Theo’s annual winners event at the ICC Birmingham.

The 25-year-old tweeted Theo about her freelance copywriting and content marketing business during #SBS in January and was one of six weekly winners to gain a retweet to his near half a million Twitter followers.

Just 0.8 per cent of entrants win and of those, Sarah is one of the 4 per cent of SBS winners who set up her business less than 12 months ago.

She's a Writer helps businesses to communicate better with their target audience through freelance copywriting and content marketing services.

Sarah said: "I'm still in the early days of my business and usually work from my bedroom or local cafes.

"It's amazing to receive recognition from Theo and spread the word about She's a Writer to his following.

"The way a business writes can often be an afterthought after their graphic design and website build, so it's great to be able to raise the profile for local copywriters like me who help businesses build more meaningful connections with their target audience."

Theo Paphitis, Ryman Stationery, Robert Dyas and Boux Avenue chairman, said: “We are thrilled to welcome new #SBS members every week and highlight just how important it is to support our small businesses here in the UK.

"My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learnings.

"The website will also give a valuable profile to the winners chosen and I wish She’s a Writer every success."

Anyone looking for a re‐tweet from Theo should tweet him about their business on Sunday between 5 PM and 7.30 PM and include the hashtag #SBS.