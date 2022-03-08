Haulage company boss calls for Government support amid rising fuel prices

BJS Haulage staff Amarat Gill, left, and David McWilliams

It comes after average fuel prices in the UK hit £1.61, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to affect global oil prices.

Bosses at Wednesbury-based BJS Haulage say if the Government helps shield hauliers by capping or lowering fuel duty, firms will be able to pass this benefit on to consumers.

David McWilliams, sales director at the firm, said: "Regarding the rising fuel costs, this is obviously the result of volatile and unpredictable global politics that affect us all, personally and professionally.

"Prices started to increase due to the energy supply shortage, but now continue to rise as conflicts escalate.

"As a haulage company our contracted customers have fuel escalators in place that calculate the market variables so the rates go up and down without the need for ongoing negotiations, regardless of market movement.

"I think what is needed – for all of us – to limit the negative impact of spiralling costs, is government help.

"A reduction in fuel duty would mean that even as prices continue to rise, which it looks certain that they will, the burden would not be as great.

"This isn’t just a profit issue, it is a human one."

Mr McWilliams added: "Supply chains have been in the public eye more over recent years than ever, with empty shelves at the height of the pandemic highlighting the crucial role of supply chains in our day-to-day life.

"If the government helps shield hauliers by capping or lowering fuel duty, we can in turn pass this benefit on to consumers who are nervous of rising costs where items are getting more expensive to allow for fuel increases."

Taxi bosses also spoke out last week, saying the price rise could encourage drivers to look for alternative jobs.

Shaz Saleem, who runs Beacon Taxis in Upper Gornal, Dudley, and Express Taxis Halesowen, said the number of drivers across both bases had already reduced during the pandemic.

“Before the pandemic we had 120 to 130 drivers, now we have about 80,” said Mr Saleem.

“We’ve had to put fares up this year but it’s the same with other companies across the Midlands.