Company invests in new site in Rowley Regis

Paul Warrington, left, and Geoffrey Clements

With support from Lloyds Bank, LUMESCA Group has increased their warehouse and store premises.

LUMESCA Group specialises in distribution, logistics and marketing services for the digital imaging and graphics market in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia. To support their ongoing growth, they have used financing from Lloyds Bank to purchase Units 2 and 3 at WD Boxhub, a new build by Warm Flame Developments in Cakemore Road, Rowley Regis. With 12,500 sq ft of space, the investment has also created five additional jobs.

The group continues to go from strength to strength, with demand for distribution and logistics growing both in the UK and abroad. During the past eighteen months, they have also acquired two UK photographic businesses to increase their product and service offering, firmly establishing them as industry-leading in their key segments.

Geoffrey Clements, managing director at LUMESCA Group, said: “We’ve enjoyed significant growth over the past few years, which meant it became necessary for us to find somewhere bigger to meet demand. Our new site will ensure we can continue to cater for all our customers’ needs while providing scope for further future growth.”

“Our relationship with Lloyds stretches back 35 years, back to when the company was founded, and their support has been invaluable ever since. They’ve helped us to expand into new markets while still maintaining our values, and we’ll continue to work with them in the years ahead.”

Paul Warrington, relationship director at Lloyds Bank, said: “LUMESCA Group is a fantastic example of a local business that has been able to expand footprint beyond the Midlands and take advantage of several opportunities overseas. Theirs is a fantastic story, and I’m sure it will only accelerate their growth.”