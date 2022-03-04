Hope that Cannock ice rink could reopen as landlord plans refurbishment

CANNOCK COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 04/03/2.The former Silverblades Ice Rink, and which is now Planet Ice, Cannock, is due to close. .Lucy Ratcliffe, pictured, has been using the ice rink for many years, and is upset that it is closing down..

Planet Ice Cannock, at Lakeside Plaza on Walkmill Lane, is set to close down on March 27 much to the upset of people who use the rink.

More than 3,000 people have signed a petition calling for the site, formerly known as Silver Blades, to remain open and for an agreement to be found.

Planet Ice bosses said there had been "failed negotiations" with landlords Ribston over renewing the lease and that there was "great sadness" over leaving.

And now the landlords have said they are still open to renewing the lease but that the tenant did not want to occupy the property on a long-term basis.

Ribston said Planet Ice only wanted to commit to a short-term extension to the previous lease, which was granted in November last year.

And on the basis the tenant didn't want to occupy the property longer-term, plans were formed to refurbish the space and then market it to let.

Refurbishment works are expected to start in April, the landlords said, however Planet Ice said that Ribston wanted to convert the building into officers.

Heath Rhodes, chief operating officer at Planet Ice, said: "It’s unfortunate and we feel for the local ice skating community as well leisure skaters regarding this decision.

"We hoped originally that the rink would lead to a much larger provision within Cannock but despite conversations with the council this did not happen.

"We have since tried to negotiate a new lease arrangement with the landlords and this has not been successful either and they have advertised a change of usage on the building to offices.

"We have tried to negotiate since then but have still failed to find a successful outcome which is unfortunate for the local skating community and for us at Planet Ice.

"It is with great sadness that after so many years of facilitating the local community we have to hand back the rink to be used as offices."

The move to close the ice rink has been branded "devastating" with many hoping the rink, opened in 2007 as Silver Blades before rebranding, will remain open.