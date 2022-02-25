Babcock on target with savings

An armoured vehicle at DSG in Donnington

The aerospace, defence and security group, which includes the Defence Support Group operation at MoD Donnington in Telford and the Babcock Vehicle Engineering specialist vehicle conversions business at Aldridge, said overall trading in the first 10 months of the year, which runs to March 31, had been in line with expectations.

The group is continuing to manage costs associated with Covid-19, ongoing inflation and supply chain pressures. Its new operating model is on track to deliver the £20m savings target.

Babcock completed the sales of its UK power business in December for £50 million and its 15.4 per cent stake in AirTanker Holdings in February for £95m. This was the fourth disposal completed in the current financial year bringing gross proceeds generated to £448m, above the targeted minimum of £400m required to strengthen the balance sheet.