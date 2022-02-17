Ladder for the Black Country: Lord Mayor opens training centre

The Lord Mayor, Councillor Muhammad Afzal, on his tour of the new centre

JTL, a campaign partner of The Ladder for Black Country, welcomed guests to the Aston centre which was formally opened by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Muhammad Afzal, on February 11.

The centre is the tenth dedicated training facility operated by the not-for-profit training provider and is set to deliver a variety of qualifications.

Following a £4 million investment, courses on offer at the centre will include electrical and plumbing and heating apprenticeships. Traineeship qualifications and JTL’s fire and security apprenticeship will also be available at the centre, in addition to continuing professional development courses offered by Develop Training, the leading accredited provider of compliance, technical and safety training, which was recently acquired by the JTL Group.

Joined on the day by local employers, Councillor Afzal was given a tour of the training facilities as well as the chance to meet both JTL staff and current apprentices, to learn more about the opportunities the new centre will bring to the local area. Set within buildings on a site of roughly two acres, the 30,000 sq ft centre has several modern classrooms and fully equipped electrical and plumbing workshops.