£1m investment in new press line

Matt Adams, left, of BPL Engineering Group and Russell Hartill, of Worcester Presses

BPL Engineering Group in Birmingham has strengthened its strategic partnership with Worcester Presses by installing a 600-tonne Yeh Chiun hydraulic press - one of the largest it has ever commissioned.

The decision, which follows the resounding success of the 300t H-Frame press purchased four years ago, gives the Kings Norton-based firm access to a machine that offers an increased bed size (2,500mm by 1,500mm), crucial for going after stampings destined for the automotive, aerospace, rail and other sectors.

Worcester Presses has also installed remote monitoring in addition to its industry-leading maintenance and service package, helping minimise downtime by providing swift and efficient diagnostics.

“Our expertise lies in supplying stampings and assemblies to original equipment manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover, Lotus and Aston Martin, ranging from prototype projects to production volumes,” explained Matt Adams, operations director at BPL Engineering Group.

“This complete service has seen sales increase rapidly past £6m and this latest collaboration with Worcester Presses gives us additional capacity and a larger world class press to take on different types of work.”

He continued: “The machine, which was installed as part of a three-month factory reconfiguration project, allows us to target larger stampings in various material grades, including aluminium, mild streel, structural steel, stainless steel, brass and copper.”

Worcester Presses has experienced similar demand for its expertise, utilising its track record for developing long-term relationships with manufacturing sub-contractors across the UK.

Employing 14 people at its Crescent Park Industrial Estate site in Dudley, the company has seen sales for its range of hydraulic/mechanical presses and ancillary equipment rise by more than 50 per cent since lockdown eased.

A large part of this growth has come from the firm’s ability to ‘bespoke’ its standard equipment range to suit customer need and offering complete packages in a matter of months from initial order, not to mention its expansive spares and repairs service.

Russell Hartill, managing director of Worcester Presses, was delighted with the faith BPL Engineering Group has put in its capabilities.

“The 600-tonne Yeh Chiun is some press, delivering massive power, superb accuracy and repeatable quality, ideal for the type of work BPL Engineering Group specialise in and new projects it is starting to diversify into.

“Matt and his team had already seen the performance of the 300-tonne first-hand and recognised the potential a much larger press could give them, approaching our engineers to look at how we could tailor the machine to match specific requirements.

“This was all done in a matter of months and then we supported a major factory re-organisation to accommodate the new press, all whilst keeping the company supplying its domestic and international customer base.”