Ladder for the Black Country: Apprenticeship week returns for 15th year

Online events are being held for National Apprenticeship Week

It promotes the apprenticeship pathway with the theme this year #BUILDTHEFUTURE, focusing on the value apprenticeships provide to individuals, employers and local communities.

The week is a great opportunity for individuals to learn how apprenticeships can help them develop the skills and knowledge to build a successful career, and employers to learn how they can build a talented workforce through apprenticeships.

As part of the week, Ladder for the Black Country partner, Black Country Skills Factory is hosting an online event to raise awareness about the positive impact of apprenticeships in the Black Country. New Year, New Job is taking place on February 9 between 4pm and 6pm and will discuss the value of apprenticeships and showcase live vacancies in the region. To learn more, visit cutt.ly/newyearnewjob.

Birmingham-based Creative Alliance is also celebrating apprenticeships with an Instagram Live event on February 10 entitled How I got a Great Apprenticeship. The event will take place at 4.30pm and 6.30pm and will involve employers discussing what they look for in an apprentice, and apprentices discussing their experiences. To get involved visit their Instagram page at @creative_alliance.