Travel and tourism sector businesses offered funding

Lichfield District Council is making the money available through the Omicrom Additional Restrictions grant.

The grant is designed to support rate paying businesses in the travel and tourism sector who were not eligible for support through the recent Omicron Hospitality and Leisure grant.

Eligible businesses include tour and group travel operators, travel agents and coach firms..

Councillor Iain Eadie, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, said: “Despite the gradual easing of Covid restrictions we know that many businesses are continuing to look for support.

“The travel and tourism sector is an important component of our local economy so we’re really pleased to be able to offer this grant to businesses in that sector who have been particularly hard hit by pandemic restrictions over the past two years.

“Businesses have until mid-February to apply for the grant and the pot of money we have to offer is limited so I’d encourage them not to delay in getting their application to us."