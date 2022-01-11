Travis Baker expands West Midlands office

Trinity Point in Halesowen

The ambitious company has expanded its office space at Trinity Point, Halesowen, to 6,383 sq ft from 4,035 sq ft and has agreed a 10-year lease with landlords Key Land Capital.

The new larger office represents a significant step in expanding all its teams across the civil, structural and geo-environmental disciplines.

Travis Baker was established in 2006 to provide a high quality service as professional consulting engineers. Since then the company has grown strongly and now provides a full range of integrated engineering services throughout the UK.

The extended office space at Trinity Point will be refurbished before the company moves in in Q1 2022, according to surveyor Bradley Walker, of Key Land Capital.

He said: “We are delighted that Travis Baker has chosen to extend its offices at Trinity Point and has agreed a new 10-year-lease on the refurbished space.

“It is a big vote of confidence by the company in the strengths of Trinity Point, and Halesowen, as an office destination. They are an ambitious company and it is great to see them thrive in this location.”

Rob Travis, director of Travis Baker, said: “We are pleased to announce the expansion of our Birmingham-based office and have signed a new lease with Key Land Capital in Trinity Point, Halesowen. The new larger office represents a significant step in expanding all teams across the civil, structural and geo-environmental disciplines.”

Trinity Point is a business hub that provides high quality office accommodation for a range of businesses. The building features flexible workspace, under the Citibase brand, and traditional leases on larger floorplates. As a result, the building is home to a range of occupiers, which creates a fantastic environment for business collaboration. Key Land Capital is looking to add to the office refurbishment spend on the building following £1.2 million of investment already made in recent years.

Key Land Capital is a Birmingham-based investment and development business with a multi-million pound portfolio of developments across the UK.

Kevin Sharkey, managing director at Key Land Capital, said: “The fantastic new facilities at Trinity Point are helping businesses grow, collaborate, and create jobs for people in the area as companies recover and adapt to the new working environment.”

Trinity Point, conveniently located offering dual carriageway access to junction three of the M5, has benefited from an on-going rolling refurbishment programme since it was acquired by Key Land Capital in 2018. It includes suspended ceilings with LG7 lighting, raised access flooring, air conditioning, two cores providing two passenger lifts. Externally, there is a car park to the front, side, rear and beneath the east and west wings, providing 160 spaces.