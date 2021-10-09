Gigafactory would harm West Midlands economy - aviation watchdog

It is hoped a new gigafactory in the West Midlands will create thousands of jobs

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street wants to build a giant battery factory as part of plans to make the region an epicentre of electric vehicles manufacturing.

The preferred site has been named as Coventry Airport and plans to build a 5.7m sq ft gigafactory there were submitted in July.

But the move – which would see the airport close down – has been opposed by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

In a formal objection lodged with local authorities in Coventry and Warwick, the CAA said shutting down the airport would stop it from potentially becoming a dedicated business airport for the Midlands.

It said the airport was already a "destination of choice for business aviation" and had space available for aircraft storage which could have financial benefits in the future.

Developing the airport "could represent an exciting opportunity for the local and regional economy", the statement continued, adding that the site was well placed to "lead the way in testing and development" for aviation developments including electrically powered flight and alternative power such as hydrogen.

"It could become one of the first GA aerodromes to benefit from new inward investment from tech firms and mail order giants that will inevitably seek to diversify and benefit from the opportunities that unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) will present," it added.

"The many based operators located at Coventry play a part in the local economy and provide employment.

"They require the airport to remain operational for the purposes of their business.

"If the airport were to be closed, not only would these based operators be forced to move elsewhere or close, but a vital link for the next generation of aviation professionals will be lost from the region too."

Steve Ford, CEO of Sky Harbour UK Limited, which is based at the airport, said: “Speculative property development, often with no defined end user is not limited to Coventry Airport but is evident across the entire country.

"The Civil Aviation Authority objection sends a clear message across the country, of just how important the national airport infrastructure is to future economic growth and job creation."