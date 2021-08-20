Walsall takeaway forced to close after rat infestation

Dixy Chicken in Bradford Street, Walsall. Photo: Google

Dixy Chicken on Bradford Street in Walsall was closed by Walsall Council environmental health officers last week following the discovery of a widespread and active rat infestation.

Officers inspected the premises on Wednesday, August 11 and served a hygiene emergency prohibition notice on the owners, shutting the business down until work to bring the premises and hygiene practices up to a satisfactory standard was undertaken and health risk removed.

Councillor Garry Perry, portfolio holder for regulatory services at Walsall Council said: "Businesses have a duty of care to ensure the hygiene and safety of their premises is up to standard and does not pose a risk to the health of their customers.

"Rats and mice in any food business is completely unacceptable as this is among the most basic standards customers should be able to expect.

"Well done to our officers who detected this significant breach and rightly executed emergency powers to immediately close the business and safeguard public health."