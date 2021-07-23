Staffordshire police make arrests during Business Crime week of action

By Dayna Farrington

Police in Staffordshire have made 13 arrests – as well as advising businesses across the county on tackling crime and improving security.

The Business Crime week of action was led by Staffordshire Police, the Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce and Partnerships Against Business Crime in Staffordshire between July 12 and 18.

Engagement with businesses took place across the county, with officers giving crime prevention advice, promoting cyber crime awareness and encouraging businesses to report crime. In Lichfield, this saw a fall in reported shoplifting during the week of action by more than 60 per cent.

In Stafford, two people were arrested and charged in connection with the theft of £200 of electrical goods, candles and alcohol from Asda, and items from the Spar in Western Downs.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, lead on business crime for Staffordshire Police, said: “We realise the impact repeat shoplifters can have on a business.

"This is why it’s really important to report all offences to us, even when the value may be low, as this enables us to take positive action to stop them from continuing to offend.”

In Stone, Chief Inspector Parsons visited businesses in the town centre area, where no significant issues were reported and all were updated around recent positive action taken by police regarding criminal damage incidents.

He added: “Lots of activity has taken place during the week engaging with businesses, offering crime prevention advice and carrying out enforcement. I am really keen to ensure we continue with this to reduce the impact crime and anti-social behaviour has on businesses throughout the county.”

Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

