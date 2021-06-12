Staffordshire zoo embracing the hot weather

Feeding birds with nectar pots, in the new Lorikeet Lagoon, zoo keeper Ben Halsall, at Wild Zoological Park, Halfpenny Green

Wild Zoological Park, in Halfpenny Green, is home to a variety of birds which customers can pay to visit.

During the hot weather, the zoo located near Halfpenny Green Vineyards provides its feathered residents with special ice lollies made from fruit, vegetables and insects.

A heatwave is expected in the coming days and Zachary Hollinshead, director of the zoo, believes that will help to attract visitors.

He told the Express & Star: "We are still on a limited capacity at the moment.

"During the school holidays and the weekend we are booking up full to capacity.

"We are just encouraging people to come out in the week really.

"On Friday, we had lots of groups of adults in, which was really good to see.

"We are trying to get across to people that the zoo is not just for kids.

"That is kind of boosting the business in the week."

He continued: "The hot weather is certainly bringing people out too. Apparently we have got a heat wave coming so we will see bigger crowds of people.

"The birds have always got access to water and shade.

"All the animals have got their own climate controlled housing.

"When it is super hot, we have large sun veils that go out over the habitat.

"The zoo-keepers make ice lollies for the animals as well, so lots of fruit and vegetable and things, healthy ice pops to keep them cool as well.