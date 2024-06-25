'I can't stop buying vinyl!' Wolverhampton man's lifelong quest to rack up £20,000 record collection

The vinyl lover has thousands in his collection - which his partner isn't best pleased about.

Kevin Turner, 66, from Wolverhampton, found his love for music listening to his mum and dad's precious Elvis and Beatles records when he was a kid.

Then, in junior school a friend of his brought in a 7-inch vinyl to use as a Frisbee, which Kevin could not let happen - he eventually convinced his pal to swap it for a bag of marbles.

After getting his first one when he was a nipper, his passion for music grew and grew until he was forced to sell his LP collection because there was no space in his house for them.

Kevin and Janet at home

But never losing his love for the valuable wax, he continued collecting 7-inch singles and now has a collection worth more than a house deposit - but admitted he would never sell them.

His long-time partner Janet, 71 - who he met at a singles club over 20 years ago - often has to threaten to bin them when he misbehaves, but clarified she never would because it's his passion and she 'would never' get in the way of his hobby, which is still strong to this day.

The fun-loving couple 'clicked' when they met all those years ago, and now spend their free time going to Northern Soul concerts, where Kevin can often proudly tell her 'we've got that one at home!' as each tune plays out and they dance the night away.