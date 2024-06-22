25 of the best MOT centres to take your vehicle in Wolverhampton, according to Google reviews

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It’s important to know you’re dealing with a reputable garage when taking your car in for its annual MOT test.

Fortunately, Wolverhampton offers a great selection of good test centres.

Here are 25 MOT providers which all scored at least 4.5 out of five from satisfied customers:

1. First Point Automotive

Unit 4D, Stag Industrial Estate, Oxford St, Bilston. 5 out of 5 with 369 reviews. One customer, Hin Patel, said: "Excellent Customer Service and Quality of work. Highly Recommend."

2. TACS Service Centre

44 Pool St, Wolverhampton. 5 out of 5, with 39 reviews. One customer, Frederick Isaacs, said: "Excellent, friendly and very reliable service. Very Highly Recommend."

3. M H Garage

12 Bank St, Park Village, Wolverhampton. 5 out of 5, with 31 reviews. One customer, Stephen Evans, said: "Absolutely brilliant service, Aaron is a great person, good price and highly recommended - will definitely be using him again recommend to all of my friends."

4. ARMAN Motors Ltd

Unit 31 Monmore Rd, Wolverhampton. 5 out of 5, with 24 reviews. One customer, Michael Manarkattu, said: "Good mechanics, I have been around and been doing work for over 20 years. They're trustworthy, as always.Would definitely recommend."

5. R S M Car & Commercials

Chillington Fields, Wolverhampton. 5 out of 5, with 11 reviews. One customer, Susan Blakemore, said: "Staff are friendly and help you. It's a busy place but worth going."

6. Arnold Clark Wolverhampton Motorstore

Unit 6, Pantheon Park, Wednesfield Wy, Willenhall, Wolverhampton. 4.9 out of 5, with 2,946 reviews. One customer, Max Vassey, said: "I can’t recommend these guys enough. Trevor was a pleasure to deal with from start to finish. He really went out of his way to make sure that I was completely happy with everything."

7. Parkfield MOT & Service

Parkfield Rd, Wolverhampton. 4.9 out of 5, with 58 reviews. One customer, Steven Law, said: "I would highly recommend Parkfield MOT for MOT, Services and repairs..."

8. Cartech Solutions Ltd

2 Mander St, Wolverhampton. 4.9 out of 5, with 49 reviews. One customer, Asif Bukhari, said: "Very professional and rates are also reasonable."

9. Steelhouse Lane MOT Centre

Summer House Inn, Steelhouse Lane, Wolverhampton. 4.9 out of 5, with 23 reviews. One customer, Mandy Leddington, said: "Such a brilliant place, I had my MOT the other day and they make us feel at home because they're so lovely, definitely recommend."

10. Kwik Fit

80 Stafford Rd, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 225 reviews. One customer, Amy Cotterill, said: "Excellent service as always. Friendly, honest mechanics with good prices! Especially the manager who always takes time to explain and show you what you need repairing and why. The only garage I have been to where I have not felt as though I'm being conned."

11. Neil's Autos

9 Newbridge Sreet, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 221 reviews. One customer, Baly S, said: "My go to garage, excellent service, polite, get the job done. Can't fault them at all."

12. Bushbury Auto Centre

Whetstone House, Fordhouse Rd, Oxley, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 99 reviews. One customer, Tasha Fraser, said: "Very friendly and trustworthy garage, the best by far! They looked over my car and fixed it within a few hours. All staff were extremely helpful and kind and they don’t rip you off. Highly recommend."

13. Four Ashes MOT Centre

Everready Site, Station Road, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 85 reviews. One customer, Mark Clayton, said: "Excellent service they provide.Very reasonable prices. Polite and courteous staff who do there upmost to help you. Thank you all for your help, I am very grateful."

14. M.C.C. MOT

Dixon Street, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 65 reviews. One customer, Wendy, Hikins, said: "Absolutely brilliant garage! The team do everything to help and go the extra mile to sort things at incredibly competitive prices. I highly recommend this garage."

15. Bank Street MOT Centre

Bank St, Park Village, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 65 reviews. One customer, Chloe Robertson, said: "Fantastic service, knowledgeable and helpful. Fair prices."

16. Bridge Garage

115 Alma St, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 58 reviews. One customer, Robi Virdi, said: "Excellent service, always take our car here, great staff and very reasonable prices, would highly recommend."

17. Frank Guest Motor Repairs

Derry St, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 57 reviews. One customer, Bill Rudge, said: "Always good service, very professional and you know you won't get ripped off."

18. Macrome Garage

1 Macrome Rd, Wolverhampton. 4.8 out of 5, with 44 reviews. One customer, Emma Mansell, said: "The most helpful, honest garage I have ever been to. They go the extra mile to help and always explain everything before any work is done, would not go anywhere else."

19. Liontech

Primrose Avenue Fordhouses, 33 Primrose Ave, Wolverhampton. 4.7 out of 5, with 178 reviews. One customer, John Westley Jones, said: "Probably the best garage in Wolverhampton for customer services and satisfaction. Excellent all round."

20. Overdrive Garage

226 Trysull Rd, Merry Hill, Wolverhampton. 4.7 out of 5, with 106 reviews. One customer, Max Sailing, said: "Probably the best garage I have ever used. Fair prices, excellent service and friendly staff. What more could you ask for?"

21. Snow Hill Motors

Colliery Rd, Wolverhampton. 4.7 out of 5, with 100 reviews. One customer, Rahul Chopra, said: "I did MOT for my ford from here, excellent service and absolutely friendly staff. Didn’t take that much time."

22. A A Autos

2 Retreat St, Wolverhampton. 4.7 out of 5, with 76 reviews. One customer, Rupinder Mann, said: "Excellent service, honest and trustworthy wouldn't take my car anywhere else."

23. Marchend Motors Ltd

Fordhouse Road Industrial Estate, Steel Dr, Wolverhampton. 4.7 out of 5, with 71 reviews. One customer, Sara Holyhead, said: "Brilliant service from Lee, thanks. He stayed open late to fix a fault. Would definitely recommend Marchend.

24. Newcross Motor Company (NMC)

Wolverhampton Rd, Heath Town, Wolverhampton. 4.6 out of 5, with 169 reviews. One customer, Joanne Lees, said: "Nothing is to much trouble for this garage. Their work is amazing and is always done on time. They have so much respect for you car."

25. Automotive Repairs

Wood Street, 16 Wood St, Park Village, Wolverhampton. 4.6 out of 5, with 17. One customer, Enrique Sarmiento, said: "I have been having my MOT with them for a good few years now. Excellent service, friendly and professional staff."