Defibrillator and bleed kit installed at Cannock social club

This life-saving equipment – which gives a high energy shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest – is becoming essential for sporting and social clubs with many regular attendees, who could become subject to cardiac arrest due to underlying heart problems.

To help someone who is in cardiac arrest effectively, a defibrillator needs to be found as quickly as possible. For every minute it takes for the defibrillator to reach someone and deliver a shock, their chance of survival reduce by up to 10 per cent.

The bleed kits can be used when someone has catastrophic blood loss and contain equipment such as trauma dressings and tourniquets.

We hope these items will never be used but it is vital that they are available in case of emergency. The defibrillator and bleed kit is now registered with the Circuit website, so that anyone making a 999 call can be informed if the defibrillator and bleed kit is sufficiently nearby for them.

By Allen Millard - Contributor