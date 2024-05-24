Man arrested on suspicion of assault after police called to reports of disorder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after police were called to reports of a disorder.
Birmingham residents were unable to grab their usual bus this morning after a police incident took place in Quinton.
The service was delayed when police were called to a reported disturbance involving a possible assault that had taken place on Highfield Lane.
The National Express West Midlands wrote on their official X account (Formerly Twitter): "Due to a police incident on Highfield Lane, Quinton, the 24 is running with delays due to a number of buses being held in the closure.
"Our teams are working hard to restore the timetable as quickly as possible, apologies for any inconvenience caused."
It has since been revealed by West Midlands Police that a 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police, said: "We were called to reports that a man was causing a disorder on Highfield Lane, Quinton just after 12.30pm today.
"Officers attended and arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of assault. He was taken to hospital for a health check before being placed in custody."