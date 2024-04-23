Flat in Dudley's former police station features prison cell in living room with £750 per month asking price

Plans to convert the historic police station into flats were given the green light in May 2021.

Built in 1939, the New Street site closed its doors in 2017 as part of cost-cutting plans by West Midlands Police, with plans to relocate police services into Dudley Council offices in St James Road.

The former Dudley Police Station

It was however revealed in October last year that the town will get a new police station, with its current headquarters in Brierley Hill to be sold.