Flat in Dudley's former police station features prison cell in living room with £750 per month asking price
A studio apartment at Dudley's former police station which features a prison cell in the living room has gone on the market for £750 per month.
Plans to convert the historic police station into flats were given the green light in May 2021.
Built in 1939, the New Street site closed its doors in 2017 as part of cost-cutting plans by West Midlands Police, with plans to relocate police services into Dudley Council offices in St James Road.
It was however revealed in October last year that the town will get a new police station, with its current headquarters in Brierley Hill to be sold.