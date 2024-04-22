Police release CCTV appeal after shopkeeper threatened with screwdriver

We have released images of a man and woman they wish to talk to following a theft from a shop in Cannock.

At 8.15pm on Wednesday, April 17, a man and a woman entered Aldi on Victoria Street in Hednesford before leaving with food and drinks they hadn't paid for.

During the incident, the man also threatened an Aldi worker with a screwdriver before exiting the store. No one was physically injured during the incident.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "At around 8.15pm on Wednesday, a man and a woman entered Aldi on Victoria Street in Hednesford and left with food and drink not paid for.

"The man also used a screwdriver to threaten staff at the shop. No one was injured."

Now, Staffordshire Police have appealed for help in identifying the man and woman.

The spokesperson continued: "He is described as mixed heritage, in his 30s, of a slim build and was wearing a white jacket.

"The woman has blonde hair and was wearing glasses, a black jacket and a blue knitted hat. She also had a pushchair."

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with police via their 101 number, or alternatively through the Live Chat service on their website, quoting log 622 of 17 April.