Plenty of love around in Wolverhampton for Valentine's Day

Love is in the air in Wolverhampton this February, but Valentine’s Day isn’t only about romantic love and couples.

Now Christmas feels like a distant memory, 'Galentine’s Day' on February 13 is the perfect time to get together with girlfriends, and treat yourself too.

The Slug and Lettuce’s 'In Fizz We Trust' on February 13 and 14 offers sharing platters and bottomless proseccos for friends and lovers.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre plays host to a tribute to the 'Walrus of Love', Barry White on February 15. Starring William Hicks from Atlanta, Georgia and featuring classics including 'You’re the First, the Last, My Everything' and 'Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe', limited tickets are available.

If you want to stand out in a sea of text messages and DMs, Valentine’s cards are a budget-friendly option to show you care.

A total of 41 per cent of people who celebrate Valentine’s Day send a card and, according to Finder.com, over 25 million cards are sent each year.

The choice of card also says a lot about the sender and there’s plenty to choose from in Wolverhampton.

Card Zone, Card Factory, Card Direct and Marks and Spencer have broad ranges to suit all tastes, while Shop in the Square offer alternative designs by local artists.

Valentine’s Day remains one of the most popular days to propose and, as 2024 is a leap year, 29 February is the traditional day for women to pop the question.

With Pandora, F Hinds, H Samuels, Henns Family Jewellers, Millers Jewellers, Rudells, T. H. Baker, the city centre has a wonderful range of jewellers to help you select the perfect ring.

Of course, you don’t have to wait for anyone to buy you a gift.

Punk rock band Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes are playing at The Wulfrun Hall on February 14. Their new single 'Self Love' focuses on the importance of being happy within and caring for yourself.

If exercise is high on your self-care agenda, Danceforce Wolves and Eclipse Kickboxing are both Wolverhampton BID Excellence Awards winners.

Danceforce, Excellence in Hospitality and Leisure winners, offers a range of classes in their newly refurbished studios on Market Square. Adult classes include street dance, commercial, belly dance and dance FIT. The studios are available for private hire.

Eclipse Kickboxing, People’s Favourite winners, offers boxing and kickboxing classes for adults and children, as well as 'Women Empowered' the official Gracie self-defence programme for women based on the techniques of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ).

