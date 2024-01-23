In a statement released to the public on Tuesday, the West Midlands Fire Service has confirmed that an investigation into claims made about the Chief Fire Officer and the service itself is under way.

The investigation comes after a four-line comment was released by the fire service, stating that enquiries and processes are ongoing in relation to the claims.

When pressed on the contents of the claims, the fire service refused to answer, however, the statement states that the fire service will investigate "thoroughly and fairly".

The statement, released by the West Midlands Fire Service, reads: " We are aware of claims referencing our Chief Fire Officer and West Midlands Fire Service.

"Formal enquiries and processes, in line with our Fire Authority’s constitution, are now ongoing in relation to the matters raised. We will undertake this thoroughly and fairly. In the meantime, we will not be commenting further."

The fire service was approached for comment, however, they refused to provide any further information.