Woodland folk music night to be rescheduled

Woodland Folk – an acoustic open mic night – was scheduled for Saturday, at Hawbush Gardens in Brierley Hill but was cancelled because of the bad weather.

Local musicians were due to entertain through the evening hosted by the Ekho Collective community group.

A statement from the organisers, the said: "We have taken the difficult decision to cancel this evening's music. The weather has not been our friend.

"The rainfall from the last few days has saturated the site and the safety and comfort of folks has to be our priority. We are so sorry and fully intend to re-schedule soon.

"All donations for tickets will be valid for future events however if you a would prefer a refund please contact us on here or via eventbrite. Thank you for understanding."

Ekho Woodlands is located in Hawbush Community Gardens off Bull Street.

