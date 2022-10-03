Notification Settings

Bridgnorth walkers step out to raise funds

NewsPublished:

It was time to step out for charity in a Shropshire town well-known for its many flights of steps.

Bridgnorth Steps Walk

The annual Bridgnorth Steps Walk took place on Sunday. Organised by Bridgnorth Rotary Club, the day has traditionally raised hundreds of pounds for good causes, with each walker paying £10 to enter and being able to raise money for their own charity.

The walk is around the older parts of Bridgnorth, using 10 different sets of steps to progress from High Town to Low Town including Friars Loade, Granary, Bank, St Leonards, Stoneway, St Marys, Library, SevenSixes, Cannon and Ebenezer. It takes about two hours to complete.

Elwyn Jones, secretary of the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, said: “The route is interesting as there is a constantly changing view as you move through the historic parts of Bridgnorth – of course there are a lot of steps, all to be climbed which provides the challenge for this sponsored event so it is important to be capable of taking it on.”

