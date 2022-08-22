Camp Bestival curators 'over the moon' at response as almost 20,000 attend

Becky Hill performs at Camp Bestival this weekend

Music lovers from across the region and further afield headed to Weston Park for the first-ever Camp Bestival held there at the weekend.

Organisers confirmed that around 18,00 passed through the doors – as they today announced early bird tickets would be on sale for next year's event from this Friday.

Josie and Rob da Bank, curators of the festival, said: "Josie and I are over the moon with the support we’ve received for our very first Camp Bestival Shropshire.

"We’d like to thank every single family for making the weekend so special from watching you jump in the lake, fall off a paddleboard, lounge in a hot tub, watch the circus in awe, learn a new skill, watch an act you’ve never heard of and been blown away or fall in love with Fatboy Slim all over again.

Mylie Harlow, 5, Molly Davies, 7, Tilley Davies, 9, and Leyla Harlow 9, from Tamworth

"We’ve received such a warm welcome from all the new faces we’ve met and have genuinely loved meeting each and every one of you. It’s been such a joy to watch families camping together and experiencing everything we’ve packed up in our magic trunk of delights in such a beautiful setting. We cannot wait to come back and see you again next summer!”

This year's festival featured the likes of Rag 'n' Bone Man, Bewdley's own Becky Hill and DJ Fatboy Slim, Example and Scouting For Girls alongside other acts including Horrible Histories: Terrible Tudors for a younger audience.

Becky Hill said: "It’s so beautiful that Camp Bestival has been brought over to the West Midlands. It is important. I think we need a lot more festivals over this way.”

Gok Wan brought the party vibes during his DJ set in the Big Top, featuring a surprise appearance on stage from friend Becky Hill alongside her dad, dancing along to a mix of uplifting pop songs and soulful House music.

Enjoying themselves on a ride are LJ Mitchell and Harrison Mitchell, aged 2

Fatboy Slim added: "The festival was full of the joy, nonsense, and love that only Camp Bestival produces. It was an honour to always be part of the family frolics."

Colin Sweeney, CEO of the Weston Park Foundation said: “We are delighted that Camp Bestival Shropshire has made Weston Park its home for this jam-packed, fun-filled family festival. It is brand new to the region and everyone had a truly wonderful time. We are very much looking forward to next year already.”

Camp Bestival Shropshire, which has started its clean up operations, will return to Weston Park next summer from August 17 to August 20, with a limited number of super early bird tickets on offer from August 26 at 10am.