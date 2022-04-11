Stourbridge Jets team nets thousands for Ukrainian refugees

Mixed teams battled it out in the tournament

The tournament, hosted by the Jets, had more than 20 teams of varying abilities enter, and each player donated £10 to the Jets' JustGiving page.

The competition was held at The Wordsley School and the proceeds went to the Disasters Emergency Committee to help those affected by the fighting in Ukraine.

Bethan Davis, chairman of the Stourbridge Jets, was delighted by how the day went.

The fundraising tournament

"It was absolutely unbelievable," she said. "Considering we only had four weeks to put it together, it absolutely exceeded our expectations.

"We only set our target at £250 to start with and we are nearing £5,000 now.

"It is just amazing how supportive the families and the netball community has been. Everyone got involved, and some teams brought along more than seven players.

The fundraising tournament

"The guys got a little bit more into it than the girls. It was just brilliant, and everyone kept to the spirit of things."

The Jets made more than £1,000 on the raffle, and sold coffee and cakes in the school's canteen.

Each team played at least four games, with the winners of the groups progressing to the semis and then the final.

The fundraising tournament

Bethan hailed the Jets' members who put in many hours organising the event.

She said: "As soon as the news came out about what was happening in Ukraine the girls wanted to do something.

"In the end, we had the four girls who had spent just under four weeks planning it. There were numerous exchanges of messages and meetings at houses, which involved crying babies and dogs, but it was brilliant. The club is really proud of the amount of money we raised, and the girls who organised it.

"Hopefully, the money will go towards aiding the families who have been affected by the fighting."