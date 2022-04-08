Lichfield Cathedral hosting special events for countdown to Easter

Liturgy of Palm Sunday in Lichfield

People can join in a traditional Palm Sunday Procession tomorrow led by a donkey, with people holding banners, lights, palm branches, and palm crosses.

Anyone can join in with the procession and people can meet at Speakers Corner at 10am before the procession starts, along the route through the city, or at the cathedral at 10.30am.

The Dean of Lichfield Cathedral, the Very Reverend Adrian Dorber, said: “The procession and the cross remind us that the events we recall took place in full public view, and these signs and gestures are an invitation to everyone to wonder what this man, Jesus, acclaimed as the “Christ”, the anointed one, means for us all today."

Once at the cathedral, a special service will celebrate Palm Sunday, marking the start of Holy Week.

There will also be services on Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm, with a 7pm liturgy on Thursday to recall The Last Supper.

On Good Friday, there will be a liturgy from 12pm to 3pm for Christians to mark the time that Jesus hung on the cross, with an evening prayer on Saturday April 16 at 5.30pm and an Easter Vigil at 8pm.