The aftermath of a recent crash on Stourbridge Road

It follows a number of incidents and near misses and a crash last month which saw a vehicle end up on its roof.

People living in Stourbridge Road near The Dairy development have arranged the meeting amidst calls for traffic calming measures to be imposed in what is a 30mph zone.

Ian Fenn lives by the site of the accident, which happened on Saturday March 19 and closed the road for over three hours.

Mr Fenn moved to the area from Wolverhampton nearly two years ago and said some people like to think of Stourbridge Road as a part of Silverstone race circuit.

He said: "Stourbridge Road is a very busy road for pedestrians with lots of schoolchildren crossing the road and getting on and off public transport. It is also where the town bus stops and you have elderly people crossing.

The area has been described as like Silverstone racing track

"Not only did the accident I have highlighted mean the road was closed for over three hours, there were at least six police officers called to the scene during the period, which means the cost this time can be written off but next time it may be a child’s life.

"Many of the residents of Stourbridge Road have seen close call regarding speeding vehicles either with pedestrians or other vehicles. Therefore, to slow the traffic down we would like to see speed humps installed and double yellow lines at the road junction with the A442 Hospital Street and Kidderminster Road."

He added a neighbour who had experienced a near miss himself was gathering signatures from residents in the area to present to Shropshire Highway chiefs and Bridgnorth East and Astley Abbots ward councillor Christian Lea at the meeting next Wednesday.

Councillor Lea said he was happy to arrange the meeting to discuss concerns and it was just one of a number of areas with high volumes of speeding motorists that he and fellow ward councillor Kirsty Hurst-Knight were looking at.

He said: "There are a number of areas of concern on roads in Bridgnorth and we are happy to look at each one on an individual basis.