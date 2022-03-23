West Midlands Police action to make women and girls safer revealed in report

West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Claire Bell

The Preventing and Reducing Crime – Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWAG) report outlined improvements since September, 2021 when police chiefs decided to make changes.

The force is using new and traditional techniques combatting stalking, harassment, violence, rape, honour-based abuse, genital mutilation and all forms of domestic abuse.

Though conviction rates remain tiny, there are more women reporting crimes against them which means they believe police officers will take them seriously.

West Midlands Police Assistant Chief Constable Claire Bell said: "Since April 2021, WMP has seen an average monthly figure of 666 stalking offences compared with 516 for the same period last year, 90 per cent of these offences are domestic abuse-related.

"Since the beginning of 2022, the outcome rate for domestic abuse and non-domestic abuse related stalking is 3.2 per cent.

"Since April 2021, WMP has seen an average monthly figure of 3,900 harassment offences compared with 2,949 for the same period last year, 22.5 per cent of these offences are domestic abuse related. Since the beginning of 2022, the outcome rate for domestic abuse and non-domestic abuse related harassment is 2.1 per cent."

Over last few months joint work with force forensics and IT departments has provided officers with a mobile digital forensic capability for scenes and victims. And through the justice system, in particularly stronger use of bail and bail conditions, more women have been able to escape their tormentor in the West Midlands.

West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster praised the report at the Strategic Policing and Crime Board meeting.

He said: "Combatting violence against women and girls and domestic abuse is a top priority for me. It has catastrophic and life-changing consequences. I am committed to challenging and changing attitudes and behaviours amongst men and boys."

"Violence against women and girls across the country is under reported and prosecution rates are far too low. I am working with the police and Criminal Justice System to change this. Domestic abuse means that for far too many, home is not a safe place. As PCC I am ensuring West Midlands Police prioritise domestic abuse and take a robust approach towards perpetrators, so that they are held to account."

After the murder of Sarah Everard in March 2021 by a serving Metropolitan police officer and subsequent police misogyny scandals and wave of public revulsion, West Midlands Police committed to improving the work environment for its women employees.

A series of events, guidance and campaigns were held and an internal Sexual Harassment policy was launched in October 2021, which including the banning of nasty nicknames and increasing awareness of a confidential report line, which has been used more frequently in the last six months. Domestic violence between officers in relationships or with none-police spouses was also discussed openly.