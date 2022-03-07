Joe Calzaghe and Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to meet fans at Cannock bar

Scott Murray with Joe Calzaghe and Richie Woodhall

The two legendary boxers will meet for the first time when they appear at the High Green venue on March 31.

Calzaghe is the former undefeated super middleweight champion of the world. He won all 46 of his professional fights and was a huge hit when he appeared at the Premier Suite back in 2016 with his father Enzo.

Mancini, who appeared at the venue back in 2015, is the former WBA world lightweight champion. He had a record of 34 fights, winning 29. Following his retirement he became a successful actor.

Mancini was also involved in a fight which changed boxing. It was his second title defence in November 1982 when tragedy struck following a 14th round knockout of Duek Koo Kim that would live with him for the rest of his life.

The South Korean suffered brain injuries and died four days after the fight, leaving Mancini fighting depression. Following the fight world title fights were reduced from 15 to 12 rounds.

The event is being billed as the Italian Job with both fighters being of Italian descent.

Top boxing promoter Steve Bunce and Telford's Richie Woodhall, a former world super middleweight champion and Commonwealth Games light middleweight gold medallist, will host the night and will be staging a Q&A session.

The show includes a drinks reception, gourmet meal and a chance to have photos with the two legends.

Scott Murray, owner of Bar Sport and the Premier Suite, said: “It is going to be such a fantastic night and everyone is really looking forward to it. It will be the first time they have met. I know Ray was one of Joe’s idols growing up as a young fighter so it will be a special moment for him to meet Ray. Having spoken to Ray I also how much of a huge fan he is of Joe.”