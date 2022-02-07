Dudley Zoo celebrates record visitor numbers during 85th anniversary year

Dudley Zoo celebrates their most successful January with 12,673 visitors. Pictured left, Derek Grove, Andrea Hales, and Jonathan Ashfield.

Throughout the first few weeks of 2022 the attraction welcomed 12,673 people – almost 1,000 up on 2020 when the 40-acre site was last open to the public for the full January.

Bosses also recorded an exceptional last Saturday of the month, January 29, which saw 1,605 visitors on site, eager to discover more about the zoo’s 200 different animal species, including newest arrivals Coconut the binturong and Djimat the Bornean orangutan.

Zoo Director Derek Grove, said: “What a fantastic start to our 85th year. Thank you to everyone who joined us. We’re delighted with the visitor figures, which are the best we’ve had for almost four decades.

“It’s been fabulous to see so many people enjoy the zoo during winter, as it's a lovely time to visit as colder climate animals are more active than warmer months when the zoo tends to get busier.

“We’re also really pleased our ongoing free return promotion is proving popular with visitors, as we’ve handed out more than 3,500 tickets already.”

The free return promotion will continue throughout February, offering full-paying guests the chance to return for free later in the year.

Dudley Zoo is also planning lots of events for its anniversary year, including a birthday party to mark its 85 years, the opening of new animal exhibits, plus celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Commonwealth Games.

The orangutans, tigers, and giraffes will all be treated to exciting new enclosures as development work takes place this year.

The zoo is set to complete the brand-new outdoor orangutan enclosure by Easter, which visitors have watched taking shape over the past year.

Zoo staff say they can’t wait to see Sprout, Jazz, Djimat and Benji exploring their new home.

Once the orangutan enclosure is complete, work will start on the giraffe house and paddock which will be transformed to include a second paddock and a new visitor walkway and viewing area.

The zoo hopes the enclosure will be ready by the summer.

Later in the year, attention will turn to the tiger enclosure, which will see the outdoor paddock extended to include a new pool and stream, as well as an additional climbing frame and platforms.

A new indoor tiger house will also be constructed to include visitor viewing and off-show dens.