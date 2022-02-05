Notification Settings

Pupils help with tree planting project

By Sue Smith

Wolverhampton

Published:

Pupils and staff at Loxdale Primary School in Bilston have joined volunteers from Severn Trent to plant seven Tiny Forest across Wolverhampton.

Planting trees at Loxdale Primary School, Bilston, for the Tiny Forest Project are Governor Bridget Ball, Tiffany Johnson from Pause, teacher Kerry Hughes, Governor William Flitcroft, and pupils Kaitlyn Groves, Anya Southall and Nateyah Campbell, all aged 11

As many as 4,200 trees are to be planted across the city as part of a project in partnership with Severn Trent and Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Sites at Ashmore Park in Wednesfield, Heath Town Park in Heath Town, Coleman Street Open Space in Whitmore Reans, Haggar Street Open Space in Blakenhall, Warstones Green in Penn and Moseley Park School are all part of Severn Trent's plan to create a total of 72 Tiny Forests across the West Midlands region.

The water company is Birmingham 2022's Official Nature & Carbon Neutral Support and together with environmental charity Earthwatch Europe, is creating the Tiny Forests to boost access to green space in urban areas and increase regional resilience against environmental issues such as flooding.

Kerry Hughes, from Loxdale Primary School's emotional health and well-being team, said: "We are very excited and honoured to be part of such a fabulous project.

"We were very lucky to move into a brand-new school in September 2019 and the planting of the Tiny Forest at Loxdale will be a fantastic legacy.

"The children will be able to see the forest mature and flourish, just as they grow and develop from children into responsible citizens of the future.

"This will be an incredible resource for generations of children to come and we are very proud to be involved."

Ricky Dallow, forest delivery manager for Severn Trent, said: "We are really excited to have been joined by the local community this week to plant the seven sites in Wolverhampton.

"These Tiny Forests are going to be a real asset to the West Midlands.

"Not only will they help to deliver a legacy for the Games but they will also increase access to green space in urban areas, benefiting both local communities and nature for generations to come."

By Sue Smith

Reporter

