Toddler becomes star of Black Country firm's lorries

Sharni, Isla and Joe at the Andy Freight depot

Isla Owen, aged 14 months, is keeping up Lye-based Andy Freight's tradition of featuring pictures of Black Country youngsters on the rear canopy of their vehicles with the slogan: 'Just about the only thing not delivered by...'

Her grandfather John Fowkes was recently parked up in the area and noticed an Andy Freight lorry with one of the pictures on the back.

It gave him the idea to ask if she could be featured on one of the six new trailers, which have been ordered as part of a £1.2 million investment in the early part of this year.

He said: "They asked me to send a decent photograph in of her and a neighbour of ours is a professional photographer so we had some put together, sent them off and they were superimposed onto the back of the trailer.

"Obviously we think the finished article is great and we are thrilled as a family that our beautiful girl will be seen on highways and motorways nationwide – we would also like to thank Andy Pountney of Andy Freight for giving us that opportunity."

More of the company's trailers

Isla, her mother Sharni and father Joe, from Cradley, visited the Fowkes Road site last week to see the handy work for themselves and the trailers, along with eight new trucks, are expected to hit the road in the next month.

The firm, established in 1986, also expanded its warehousing and distribution facilities last year by investing £1.5 million into the site, which increased storage and parking space.